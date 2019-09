Sept 3 (Reuters) - Polpharma Biologics:

* POLPHARMA BIOLOGICS ANNOUNCES GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION DEAL FOR BIOSIMILAR NATALIZUMAB

* HAS ENTERED A GLOBAL COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH SANDOZ AG FOR A NATALIZUMAB BIOSIMILAR

* MEDICINE IS CURRENTLY IN PHASE III CLINICAL DEVELOPMENT FOR TREATMENT OF RELAPSING-REMITTING MULTIPLE SCLEROSIS

* UNDER AGREEMENT, CO WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DEVELOPMENT, MANUFACTURING, SUPPLY OF COLLABORATION BIOSIMILAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: