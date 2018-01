Jan 24 (Reuters) - POLSKI BANK KOMOREK MACIERZYSTYCH SA :

* TURKISH HEALTH MINISTRY TEMPORARY SUSPENDS COMPANY‘S TURKISH UNIT‘S ACTIVITY

* SUSPENDED ACTIVITY RELATES TO AREA OF PREPARATION OF UMBILICAL CORD BLOOD SAMPLES

* MINISTRY SAYS THAT PERSON RESPONSIBLE FOR UNIT'S LABORATORY, DOES NOT HAVE APPROPRIATE QUALIFICATIONS