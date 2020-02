Feb 19 (Reuters) - Polski Bank Komorek Macierzystych SA :

* MANAGEMENT SAYS PRICE OF 66.40 ZLOTYS/SHARE OFFERED IN TENDER BY AOC HEALTH REFLECTS CO’S FAIR VALUE

* MANAGEMENT SAYS DOES NOT PLAN TO SELL ITS SHARES UNDER TENDER