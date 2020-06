June 15 (Reuters) - Polski Bank Komorek Macierzystych SA :

* SIGNS PRELIM EUR 0.4 MILLION DEAL TO BUY 53% IN ITALY-BASED SORGENTE

* PURCHASE PRICE MAY BE UPPED THROUGH EARN-OUT MECHANISM BASED ON SORGENTE 2020 PROFIT

* BASED ON DEAL CO TO SIGN DEAL GRANTING SORGENTE EUR 0.4 MILLION LOAN FOR FINANCING MARKETING ACTIVITIES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)