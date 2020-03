March 30 (Reuters) - Polwax SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: POSSIBLE OIL BLOCK PRODUCTION REDUCTION IN EU MAY RESULT IN DROP OF AVAILABILITY OF SLACK WAX, CO NOT ABLE TO ASSESS IMPACT OF SITUATION ON ITS RESULTS

* SAYS CO HAS TAKEN ALL ACTIONS TO MAINTAIN PRODUCTION CONTINUITY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)