May 21 (Reuters) - Poly Glass Fibre (M) Bhd:

* UNIT VENTURING INTO MANUFACTURING OF MELT-BLOWN NON-WOVEN FABRIC, MATERIAL USED TO PRODUCE FACE MASK

* MELT-BLOWN BUSINESS SEES TO HAVE POSITIVE IMPACT ON EARNINGS OF CO FOR FY ENDING 2021 Source ( bit.ly/3cSoKof) Further company coverage: