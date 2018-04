April 9 (Reuters) - Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS MARCH CONTRACT SALES UP 17.6 PERCENT Y/Y AT 33.6 BILLION YUAN, Q1 CONTRACT SALES UP 51.4 PERCENT Y/Y AT 86.9 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS IT HAS WON 15 LAND SITES RECENTLY Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2v6hYtJ; bit.ly/2IG6K0J Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)