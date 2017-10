Oct 10 (Reuters) - Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd

* Says Sept contract sales up 9.2 percent y/y at 22.0 billion yuan ($3.34 billion), Jan-Sept contract sales up 32.2 percent y/y at 208.2 billion yuan

* Says it has obtained 20 domestic property projects, one in Australia for A$49.7 million ($38.66 million)

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2fXEgmL; bit.ly/2xwjYal

