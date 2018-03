March 6 (Reuters) - Poly Real Estate Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT HAS OBTAINED SIX LAND SITES FOR 7.2 BILLION YUAN ($1.14 billion)

* SAYS FEB CONTRACT SALES UP 60.7 PERCENT Y/Y AT 21.6 BILLION YUAN

* SAYS ITS OUTSTANDING BORROWING RISES TO 235.4 BILLION YUAN AS OF FEB 28, VERSUS 203.1 BILLION YUAN AT END-2017 Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2HarUDD; bit.ly/2D3bdr7; bit.ly/2oMYwwb Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.3365 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)