BRIEF-Polygiene Estimated Q1 Sales Revenue Indicates 4.3% Increase YoY

April 9 (Reuters) - Polygiene AB:

* POLYGIENE INFORMATION RELATED TO COVID-19

* WE HAVE NOT SEEN ANY REDUCTION OR DROP IN NUMBER OF ORDERS SO FAR

* SALES REMAIN STRONG DESPITE HICCUPS IN LOGISTICS OVER LAST FEW WEEKS

* SITUATION WAS AFFECTED BY LONG BREAK IN PRODUCTION MAINLY IN CHINA BUT ALSO ELSEWHERE IN ASIA

* ESTIMATED SALES REVENUE FOR QUARTER INDICATES A 4.3 % INCREASE COMPARED TO LAST YEAR.

* POSITIVE SALES GROWTH IN Q1, DESPITE ONSLAUGHT OF NOVEL CORONAVIRUS AND PRODUCTION STOPS ACROSS ASIA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)