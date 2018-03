BRIEF-Polymet Restructures Glencore Debt

March 26 (Reuters) - Polymet Mining Corp:

* POLYMET RESTRUCTURES GLENCORE DEBT

* POLYMET MINING CORP - SECURES COMMITMENT FOR ADDITIONAL $80 MILLION IN DEBENTURES

* POLYMET MINING - TERMS OF REFINANCING AGREEMENT EXTENDS TERM OF $152 MILLION OF SECURED CONVERTIBLE, NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES TO MARCH 31, 2019

* POLYMET MINING - CO'S UNIT NEGOTIATED 12-MONTH PAYMENT EXTENSION & REDUCTION IN INTEREST RATES ON ABOUT $152 MILLION OF DEBT OWED TO GLENCORE AG