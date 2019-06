BRIEF-Polymet Says Glencore Agreed To Exercise Its Basic Subscription Right In Full

June 27 (Reuters) - Polymet Mining Corp:

* POLYMET ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS FOR RIGHTS OFFERING AND RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING VOTING

* POLYMET MINING CORP - GLENCORE AGREED TO EXERCISE ITS BASIC SUBSCRIPTION RIGHT IN FULL.

* POLYMET MINING - GLENCORE AGREED, SUBJECT TO CERTAIN TERMS, LIMITATIONS AND CONDITIONS, TO PURCHASE ALL UNSUBSCRIBED COMMON SHARES IN RIGHTS OFFERING

* POLYMET MINING CORP - BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, COMPANY EXPECTS GLENCORE TO PURCHASE 430.6 MILLION COMMON SHARES PURSUANT TO STANDBY COMMITMENT