July 10 (Reuters) - Polynovo Ltd:

* REPEATS EARLIER GUIDANCE THAT PRODUCT SALES FOR FY20 ARE LIKELY TO AT LEAST DOUBLE FY19

* SALES FOR JUNE QUARTER WERE 33% GREATER THAN MARCH QUARTER BUT THIS INCLUDES A RECORD US RESULT FOR JUNE

* FY20 SALES WILL SHOW IMPRESSIVE GROWTH OVER FY19 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: