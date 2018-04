April 26 (Reuters) - PolyOne Corp:

* POLYONE CORP QTRLY REPORTED GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $0.59

* POLYONE CORP QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS $0.68

* POLYONE CORP - IN THE FIRST QUARTER, ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 6%

* POLYONE CORP QTRLY SALES $901.6 MILLION VERSUS $796.7 MILLION

* POLYONE - SEES DOUBLE-DIGIT ADJUSTED EPS GROWTH IN 2018 Source text: (bit.ly/2Kf3z1D) Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)