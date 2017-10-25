FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-PolyOne Corp reports Q3 2017 earnings per share of $0.49 ‍​
Sections
Featured
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
China Party Congress 2017
Women fail to crack China's glass ceiling
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Exclusive
Deals
Canada pushed for Airbus deal as Bombardier courted China
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
Future of Money
Tezos creators express regret about dispute over tech project
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 25, 2017 / 11:08 AM / Updated an hour ago

BRIEF-PolyOne Corp reports Q3 2017 earnings per share of $0.49 ‍​

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 25 (Reuters) - Polyone Corp

* PolyOne Corp Q3 2017 earnings per share $0.49 ‍​

* PolyOne Corp - qtrly adjusted earnings per share $0.58‍​

* PolyOne Corp - qtrly revenue increased 10 percent to $818 million​‍​

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.55, revenue view $789.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* PolyOne Corp - ‍plan to raise co’s annual dividend 60 percent cumulatively over next three years​

* PolyOne - in October, co declared qtrly cash dividend of $0.175/share on the common stock outstanding, representing 30 percent increase to qtrly cash dividend‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.