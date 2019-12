BRIEF-Polyone Signs Definitive Agreement To Acquire Clariant Color And Additive Masterbatch Business

Dec 19 (Reuters) - Polyone Corp:

* POLYONE SIGNS DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CLARIANT COLOR AND ADDITIVE MASTERBATCH BUSINESS

* COMBINED NET PURCHASE PRICE IS $1.45 BILLION

* POLYONE - DEAL EXPECTED TO ADD $0.85 TO ADJUSTED EPS, EXCLUDING IMPACT OF STEP-UP DEPRECIATION AND AMORTIZATION RELATED TO PURCHASE ACCOUNTING

* POLYONE -INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION THROUGH A COMBINATION OF CASH ON HAND, INCLUDING CAPITAL GENERATED FROM RECENT DIVESTITURE

* POLYONE - INTENDS TO FINANCE TRANSACTION ALSO THROUGH PROCEEDS FROM ISSUANCE OF SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES AND APPROXIMATELY $450 MILLION OF EQUITY