Dec 3 (Reuters) - Polyphor AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: POLYPHOR ANNOUNCES POSITIVE RESULTS FROM THE FDA TYPE B GUIDANCE MEETING ON THE PLANNED PHASE III STUDY FOR BALIXAFORTIDE

* EXPECTS TO ENROLL FIRST PATIENT IN Q2 OF 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)