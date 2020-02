Feb 20 (Reuters) - POLYPHOR AG:

* ANNOUNCES PROGRESS OF PHASE III IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY PROGRAM WITH BALIXAFORTIDE. RENEWED STRATEGY IN ADVANCING ANTIBIOTICS AND ONCOLOGY RESEARCH AND PIPELINE

* RECONFIRMS ITS GUIDANCE THAT WITH EXISTING CASH, OPERATIONS ARE FINANCED UNTIL END OF Q1 2021

* CASH POSITION TO ALLOW POLYPHOR TO DEVELOP BALIXAFORTIDE PROGRAM TOWARDS NEXT VALUE INFLECTION POINT (ORR, AROUND END OF Q1 2021)