Jan 23 (Reuters) - POLYPHOR AG:

* GÖKHAN BATUR APPOINTED AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER (CEO) EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* BATUR WILL SUCCEED GIACOMO DINEPI

* GIACOMO DINEPI WILL RETIRE