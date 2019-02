Feb 4 (Reuters) - Polyphor AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: POLYPHOR AWARDED GRANT FROM CARB-X OF UP TO $5.6M TO SUPPORT DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL ANTIBIOTIC AGAINST MULTI-DRUG RESISTANT GRAM-NEGATIVE PATHOGENS

* CARB-X TO FUND PRECLINICAL DEVELOPMENT AND PHASE I CLINICAL TRIAL OF A NOVEL OMPTA CANDIDATE

* CARB-X PROVIDES POLYPHOR WITH UP TO $3.0 MILLION MORE IF CERTAIN PROJECT MILESTONES ARE MET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)