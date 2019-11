Nov 20 (Reuters) - POLYPHOR AG:

* POLYPHOR ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* CHAIRMAN OF BOARD ARGERIS “JERRY” KARABELAS HAS RESIGNED FROM COMPANY FOR PERSONAL REASONS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY

* KUNO SOMMER, VICE-CHAIRMAN OF BOARD, HAS BEEN APPOINTED CHAIRMAN UNTIL NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)