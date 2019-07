July 17 (Reuters) - Polyphor AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: POLYPHOR CLOSES THE PHASE III PRISM STUDIES OF MUREPAVADIN INTRAVENOUS FORMULATION AND EVALUATES FURTHER PRODUCT IMPROVEMENT OPTIONS

* DEVELOPMENT OF POLYPHOR'S IMMUNO-ONCOLOGY CANDIDATE, BALIXAFORTIDE (POL6326) CONTINUES AS PLANNED WITH FULL COMMITMENT