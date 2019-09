Sept 4 (Reuters) - Polyphor AG:

* REDUCING OPERATING COST GUIDANCE FOR 2019 TO CHF 60-65M (PREVIOUS CHF 65-80M)

* H1 TOTAL LOSS FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO CHF 27.9 MILLION

* CASH POSITION AT END OF YEAR IS ESTIMATED TO BE CHF 68-72 MILLION (CHF 97 MILLION AT END OF JUNE 2019).