March 30 (Reuters) - POLYPHOR AG:

* ANNOUNCES POSITIVE DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD (DSMB) RECOMMENDATION TO CONTINUE PHASE III FORTRESS STUDY WITHOUT MODIFICATIONS

* PHASE III CLINICAL TRIAL INDEPENDENT DATA SAFETY MONITORING BOARD (DSMB) HAS COMPLETED FIRST, PRE-SPECIFIED INTERIM ANALYSIS