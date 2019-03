BRIEF-Polyphor FY L-f-l Revenues Increased To CHF 6.5 Million

March 15 (Reuters) - Polyphor AG:

* FY REVENUES INCREASED ON A LIKE-FOR LIKE BASIS BY CHF 6.3 MILLION FROM LAST REPORTING PERIOD TO CHF 6.5 MILLION

* FY RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COSTS INCREASED BY 37% COMPARED TO LAST YEAR TO A TOTAL OF CHF 44.8 MILLION

* TOTAL CASH POSITION TO CHF 133.8 MILLION (CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS) AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2018

* FOR 2019 WILL FOCUS ON ADVANCING PIPELINE, WITH SPECIAL ATTENTION TO PHASE III TRIALS OF MUREPAVADIN AND BALIXAFORTIDE