April 28 (Reuters) - POLYPHOR AG:

* CASH POSITION TO FINANCE OPERATIONS INTO Q1 2021

* IN 2019, TOTAL LOSS OF PERIOD AMOUNTED TO CHF 64.7 MILLION.

* FY REVENUES DECREASED BY CHF 6.5 MILLION FROM LAST REPORTING PERIOD WHICH INCLUDED A LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH SANTHERA PHARMACEUTICALS LTD.