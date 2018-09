Sept 6 (Reuters) - POLYPHOR AG:

* OVERALL REVENUES INCREASED BY CHF 4.2 MILLION TO CHF 7.0 MILLION IN FIRST HALF OF 2018

* H1 TOTAL LOSS FOR PERIOD AMOUNTED TO CHF 20.8 MILLION AND WAS IMPACTED BY A NUMBER OF EXTRAORDINARY ITEMS

* WE EXPECT AN INCREASE IN RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT COST

* POLYPHOR - WE EXPECT YEAR END CASH POSITION TO BE SUBSTANTIALLY IN LINE WITH ANALYST CONSENSUS, ADJUSTED FOR NOVO INVESTMENT