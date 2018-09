Sept 6 (Reuters) - Polyphor AG:

* EQS-ADHOC: NOVO HOLDINGS INVESTS CHF 6.8 MILLION IN POLYPHOR TO ACCELERATE THE DEVELOPMENT OF NOVEL ANTIBIOTICS AGAINST MULTI-DRUG RESISTANT GRAM-NEGATIVE PATHOGENS

* 178,947 NEW REGISTERED POLYPHOR SHARES ISSUED FROM AUTHORIZED CAPITAL AT CHF 38 PER SHARE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)