June 22 (Reuters) - PolyPid Ltd:

* POLYPID LTD SEES IPO OF 3.125 MILLION ORDINARY SHARES PRICED BETWEEN $15 AND $17 PER SHARE - SEC FILING

* POLYPID LTD SAYS CERTAIN EXISTING SHAREHOLDERS, INDICATE TO BUY ABOUT $27 MILLION OF ORDINARY SHARES AT IPO PRICE PER SHARE

* POLYPID LTD SAYS TO USE ABOUT $32-$35 MILLION OF IPO PROCEEDS TO INITIATE AND COMPLETE FIRST PLANNED PHASE 3 CLINICAL TRIAL OF D-PLEX100