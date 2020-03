BRIEF-Polypipe FY Underlying Pretax Profit 5.5% Higher Than Prior Year At 70.8 Mln Stg

March 17 (Reuters) - Polypipe Group PLC:

* GROUP REVENUE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019 WAS 3.3% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR AT £447.6M (2018: £433.2M)

* FY UNDERLYING OPERATING PROFIT WAS 5.5% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR AT £78.1M (2018: £74.0M)

* FY UNDERLYING PROFIT BEFORE TAX WAS 5.5% HIGHER THAN PRIOR YEAR AT £70.8M (2018: £67.1M)

* ACTIONS FOR VIRUS INCLUDE INCREASING SHORT TERM STOCK LEVELS OF CORE PRODUCT RANGES TO MINIMISE SUPPLY DISRUPTION

* PROPOSED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 8.1P, BRINGING TOTAL FOR YEAR TO 12.1P, 4.3% AHEAD OF LAST YEAR

* TO DATE, SEEN NO DIRECT IMPACT ON GROUP PERFORMANCE FROM VIRUS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: