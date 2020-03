BRIEF-Polypipe Group Says Revenues & Profits Will See Adverse Short Term Impact

March 26 (Reuters) - Polypipe Group PLC:

* COVID 19 UPDATE

* NO LONGER POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 AND BEYOND

* IS NO LONGER POSSIBLE TO PROVIDE FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 AND BEYOND

* CLEAR THAT BOTH REVENUES AND PROFITS WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED IN COMING MONTHS

* FOCUS ON CASH PRESERVATION AND WITHDRAWAL OF FY19 FINAL DIVIDEND

* DECIDED TO WITHDRAW ITS RECOMMENDATION TO PAY A FINAL DIVIDEND OF 8.1 PENCE PER SHARE ON 28 MAY 2020

* IT IS CLEAR THAT BOTH REVENUES AND PROFITS WILL BE ADVERSELY IMPACTED IN COMING MONTHS BY DECISION TO WIND DOWN OPERATIONS

* TRADING FOR YEAR TO DATE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS, WITH NO MATERIAL IMPACT ON PERFORMANCE FROM COVID 19 SO FAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: