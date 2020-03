March 23 (Reuters) - PolyPlank AB (publ):

* Q4 NET SALES SEK 9.4 MILLION VERSUS SEK 4.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q4 NET LOSS FOR CONTINUING OPERATIONS SEK 2.3 MILLION VERSUS LOSS SEK 4.6 MILLION

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS CO ONLY MARGINALLY IMPACTED BY CORONAVIRUS SO FAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)