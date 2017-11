Nov 7 (Reuters) - POLYTEC HOLDING AG

* 9MTH CONSOLIDATED SALES ROSE BY 5.4% TO EUR 508.0 MILLION (Q1-Q3 2016: EUR 481.9 MILLION)‍​

* EBITDA IN THE FIRST NINE MONTHS AMOUNTED TO EUR 63.9 MILLION, WHICH REPRESENTED GROWTH OF 20.4%

* 9MTH EBIT WAS RAISED BY 28.4% TO EUR 43.4 MILLION‍​

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT OF EUR 31.0 MILLION, 38.2%, HIGHER THAN THE COMPARABLE FIGURE FOR 2016

* CONTINUES TO FORESEE SLIGHT GROWTH IN BOTH GROUP SALES AND OPERATING RESULTS IN 2017