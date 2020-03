March 25 (Reuters) - Polytec Asset Holdings Ltd:

* FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 6.00 HK CENTS

* FY NET PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE HK$707 MILLION VERSUS HK$1,619 MILLION

* GROUP’S RENTAL INCOME FROM INVESTMENT PROPERTIES IN MACAU EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS

* FY REVENUE HK$906.9 MILLION VERSUS HK$1.59 BILLION

* GROUP'S ICE MANUFACTURING AND COLD STORAGE BUSINESS IN HONG KONG EXPECTED TO BE ADVERSELY AFFECTED BY CORONAVIRUS