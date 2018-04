April 12 (Reuters) - Polytec Holding AG:

* FY EARNINGS AFTER TAX EUR MILLION 39.0 VERSUS EUR 37.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBIT EUR MILLION 55.1 VERSUS EUR 52.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY SALES EUR MILLION 676.4 VERSUS EUR 650.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSED DIVIDEND PER SHARE EUR 0.45

* ASSUMES THAT IN 2018 SALES AND OPERATING RESULTS WILL AGAIN ATTAIN THE EXCELLENT LEVEL OF LAST YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)