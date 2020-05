BRIEF-Ponni Sugars (Erode) Says Sugar Business Adversely Impacted

May 21 (Reuters) - Ponni Sugars (Erode) Ltd:

* SUGAR BUSINESS ADVERSELY IMPACTED WITH LOWER SALES, LOWER PRICE REALIZATION AND INVENTORY BUILDUP

* INCURRED HIGHER COST TO CONFORM TO STANDARD OPERATING PROCEDURES UNDER EXTANT COVID GUIDELINE

* DOES NOT FORESEE ANY SIGNIFICANT IMPACT IN RESPECT OF ITS EXISTING CONTRACTS

* THERE HAVE BEEN SHORT TERM INTERRUPTION AND ADVERSE IMPACT DUE TO COVID19 FOR CO

* OVERALL FINANCIAL IMPACT HOWEVER IS NOT CONSIDERED MATERIAL TO CO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: