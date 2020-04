April 23 (Reuters) - Pontifax Management 4 G.P. (2015) Ltd:

* PONTIFAX MANAGEMENT 4 GP (2015) LTD. REPORTS 23.6% STAKE IN KEROS THERAPEUTICS AS OF APRIL 13, 2020 - SEC FILING Source text: [bit.ly/3avKZhx] (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)