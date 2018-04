April 19 (Reuters) - Pool Corp:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.75

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.71 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $5.45 TO $5.70

* Q1 SALES $585.9 MILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $587.4 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ESTIMATE UNFAVORABLE WEATHER CONDITIONS IMPACTED OUR Q1 NET SALES BY APPROXIMATELY $10 MILLION

* RECORDED $9.0 MILLION BENEFIT FROM ASU 2016-09 FOR QUARTER, WHICH WAS $0.09 PER DILUTED SHARE MORE THAN PREVIOUSLY EXPECTED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: