FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Pope Resources reports second quarter income of $158,000
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 4, 2017 / 2:40 PM / in 2 months

BRIEF-Pope Resources reports second quarter income of $158,000

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 4 (Reuters) - Pope Resources A Delaware Lp

* Pope Resources reports second quarter income of $158,000

* Q2 revenue $15.9 million

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP -reported net income attributable to unitholders of $158,000, or $0.03 per ownership unit for quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP qtrly ‍net income attributable to unitholders $0.03 per ownership unit​

* Pope Resources A Delaware LP - ‍expect our total 2017 harvest volume to be between 112 and 116 mmbf, including timber deed sales​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.