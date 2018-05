BRIEF-Popular Inc Announces Early Termination Of FDIC Shared-Loss Agreements

May 23 (Reuters) - Popular Inc:

* POPULAR ANNOUNCES EARLY TERMINATION OF FDIC SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS

* BANCO POPULAR MADE PAYMENT OF ABOUT $23.7 MILLION TO FDIC AS CONSIDERATION FOR TERMINATION OF SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS

* BANCO POPULAR ENTERED INTO TERMINATION AGREEMENT WITH FDIC

* AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ALL SHARED-LOSS AGREEMENTS RELATED TO ACQUISITION OF ASSETS, ASSUMPTION OF CERTAIN LIABILITIES OF WESTERNBANK PUERTO RICO

* POPULAR EXPECTED TO RECORD PRE-TAX GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY $95 MILLION