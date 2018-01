BRIEF-Popular Inc Reports Qtrly Loss Per Share Of $1.01‍​

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Popular Inc:

* POPULAR, INC. ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* POPULAR INC QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.01‍​

* POPULAR INC QTRLY ‍NET INTEREST INCOME $387.2 MILLION VERSUS $355.4 MILLION

* POPULAR-Q4 NET LOSS REFLECTS NON-CASH INCOME TAX EXPENSE OF $168.4 MILLION, RELATED TO IMPACT OF FEDERAL TAX CUT AND JOBS ACT ON U.S. DEFERRED TAX ASSET​

* POPULAR INC - ‍Q4 ADJUSTED NET INCOME OF $66.2 MILLION​

* POPULAR INC - ‍“Q4 RESULTS WERE ALSO IMPACTED BY EFFECTS OF HURRICANES MARIA AND IRMA”​

* POPULAR INC - ‍FOR Q4, CO ESTIMATES THAT REVENUE CAPTIONS RESULTED IN A DECREASE IN INCOME OF ABOUT $20 MILLION WHEN COMPARED TO PRE-HURRICANE LEVELS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: