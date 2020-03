March 10 (Reuters) - Porr AG:

* GUIDANCE FOR EARNINGS AND DIVIDENDS CONFIRMED

* TO PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.40 PER SHARE TO ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

* SEES EBT MARGIN 2020: 1.3% - 1.5%

* IN FOLLOWING YEARS, EXECUTIVE BOARD EXPECTS AN EBT MARGIN IN TARGET RANGE OF 2.0% TO 3.0%

* FY ORDER BACKLOG AT RECORD LEVEL OF OVER EUR 7 BN

* 2019 PRODUCTION OUTPUT OF AROUND EUR 5.6 BN AGAIN REACHED RECORD LEVEL OF PREVIOUS YEAR

