April 27 (Reuters) - Porr AG:

* FY EARNINGS OF EUR 37.4M ACHIEVED AS PER GUIDANCE

* NON-PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND AS PRECAUTIONARY MEASURE AND SIGN OF SOLIDARITY

* NON-PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND FOR 2019 DOES NOT REPRESENT A CHANGE IN CONTINUOUS DIVIDEND POLICY OF PORR

* DUE TO COVID-19 INCLUDE USE OF SHORT-TIME WORKING, STRICT CONTROL OF ALL COSTS AND INVESTMENTS, AND VOLUNTARY CUTS IN MANAGEMENT SALARIES