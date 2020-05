May 27 (Reuters) - PORR AG:

* Q1 EBITDA EUR 21.2 MILLION VERSUS EUR 31.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 912.4 MILLION, -3.5%

* Q1 LOSS EUR 21.0 MILLION VERSUS LOSS 9.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS SERIOUS REVALUATION AND ADJUSTMENT TO 2020 TARGETS NOT POSIBLE AT PRESENT TIME