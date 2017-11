Nov 7 (Reuters) - PORSCHE SE:

* 9-MONTH CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AFTER TAX OF 2.20 BILLION EUROS (PREVIOUS YEAR: 1.64 BILLION EUROS)‍​

* FOR 2017 SEES GROUP EARNINGS AFTER TAXES BETWEEN 2.1 BILLION EUROS AND 3.1 BILLION EUROS