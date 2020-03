BRIEF-Porsche FY Group Profit After Taxes Up At EUR 4.4 Billion

March 24 (Reuters) - PORSCHE AUTOMOBIL HOLDING SE :

* FY GROUP PROFIT AFTER TAXES INCREASES BY 26.3 PERCENT TO EUR 4.4 BILLION

* DIVIDEND INCREASED TO EUR 3.11 PER PREFERRED SHARE

* 2020 NET LIQUIDITY OF THE PORSCHE SE GROUP SHOULD BE BETWEEN EUR 0.4 BILLION AND EUR 0.9 BILLION WITHOUT TAKING FUTURE INVESTMENTS INTO ACCOUNT

* OUTLOOK 2020: POSITIVE CONSOLIDATED PROFIT AFTER TAXES OF BETWEEN 3.5 BILLION EUROS AND 4.5 BILLION EUROS

* FORECASTS FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR ARE SUBJECT TO HIGH LEVELS OF UNCERTAINTY DUE TO CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* FORECASTS OF PORSCHE SE FOR THE 2020 FINANCIAL YEAR ARE SUBJECT TO HIGH LEVELS OF UNCERTAINTY