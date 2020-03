BRIEF-Porsche Proposes To Increase Dividend For 2019 By 41%

March 13 (Reuters) - Porsche Automobil Holding SE:

* PORSCHE SE - PROPOSE TO INCREASE THE DIVIDEND FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019 BY 41 PERCENT TO 3.11 EURO (PRIOR YEAR: 2.21 EURO) PER PREFERENCE SHARE

* PORSCHE SE - PROPOSE TO INCREASE THE DIVIDEND FOR THE FISCAL YEAR 2019 BY 41 PERCENT TO 3.104 EURO (PRIOR YEAR: 2.204 EURO) PER ORDINARY SHARE

* PORSCHE SE - PORSCHE SE’S GROUP RESULT AFTER TAX IN 2019 ROSE TO 4.4 BILLION EURO, AN INCREASE OF 26.3 PERCENT

* PORSCHE SE - NET LIQUIDITY OF PORSCHE SE GROUP CAME TO 553 MILLION EURO (864 MILLION EURO) AS OF THE 31 DECEMBER 2019 Source text - bit.ly/3b4uMRt