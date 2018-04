April 9 (Reuters) - Portale Sardegna SpA:

* FINALIZES ACQUISITION OF 51 PERCENT OF ROYAL TRAVEL JET SARDEGNA

* PRICE OF THE ACQUISITION IS EUR 550,000

* EUR 100,000 WAS PAID IN CASH WHILE EUR 450,000 VIA LOAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)