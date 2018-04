April 27 (Reuters) - Portland General Electric Co:

* PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 REVENUE FELL 7 PERCENT

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.67 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 - $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $495 MILLION VERSUS $530 MILLION

* QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MILLION VERSUS. $506 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: