May 19 (Reuters) - Portmeirion Group PLC:

* PORTMEIRION GROUP - AGM TRADING STATEMENT

* PORTMEIRION GROUP PLC - FORECAST TO SHIP IN EXCESS OF 1 MILLION UNITS DURING Q2 OF 2020

* PORTMEIRION GROUP PLC - DUE TO COVID-19 LOCKDOWNS, OUR BUSINESS HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED

* PORTMEIRION GROUP PLC - EXPECT THIS TO CONTINUE THROUGH Q2 UNTIL THERE IS CLARITY AROUND HOW AND WHEN STORES WILL REOPEN